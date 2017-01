Virginia Tech tight end Bucky Hodges is forgoing his final year of eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL draft.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks the redshirt junior as the second-best draft-eligible tight end for the 2017 class.

Hodges announced the decision on his Instagram page.

Thank you !! A photo posted by Bucky Hodges (@bucky757) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:10am PST

This season, Hodges had 48 catches for 691 yards and seven touchdowns.

At 6-foot-7 and 245 pounds, Hodges can also play receiver and was routinely split outside in Fuente's offense this season.