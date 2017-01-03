Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans and receiver Isaiah Ford declared for the NFL draft on Monday, joining teammate Bucky Hodges in forgoing their final seasons of eligibility.

The move was expected of Ford, listed as Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 6 receiver available for the 2017 draft. He leaves school as the program's career record-holder for receiving yards (2,967), receptions (210) and touchdowns (24).

But Evans isn't ranked among the top quarterbacks available and was only at Virginia Tech for one year after transferring from junior college. Evans threw for 3,552 yards and 29 touchdowns and rushed for 846 yards and 12 scores.

The trio helped lead Virginia Tech to the ACC Coastal title and its first 10-win season since 2011.