Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II who was the nation's leading passer this season, announced Tuesday that he's entering the NFL draft.

Mahomes threw for 5,052 yards, accounted for 52 total touchdowns and finished No. 1 in FBS in total offense for the second consecutive season. The junior is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback prospect for the draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Mahomes took over the Red Raiders' starting job as a true freshman late in the 2014 season and has produced 12,053 total yards of offense and 114 touchdowns during his time in Lubbock. He leaves as the No. 3 passer in Texas Tech history with 11,252 career passing yards.

He broke several FBS, Big 12 and school records in October when he produced 819 total yards and completed 52 passes on 88 attempts in a 66-59 loss to eventual Big 12 champion Oklahoma.

Brad Tollefson/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP

Despite his prolific efforts, Texas Tech had the worst scoring defense in FBS (43.5 points per game) and finished 5-7 this season. Mahomes leaves the program with a 13-16 record as a starter. In the 11 games in which he threw for more than 400 yards, the Red Raiders went 5-6.

The second-team All-Big 12 selection started all 12 games this season despite injuries to both his shoulders as well as a left wrist injury that required surgery in December.

Mahomes' successor at Texas Tech is expected to be Nic Shimonek, an Iowa transfer who threw for 464 yards and six touchdowns as Tech's backup in 2016. He'll be a senior next season.