Wisconsin Badgers junior linebacker T.J. Watt, the younger brother of Houston Texans All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt and San Diego Chargers fullback Derek Watt, decided Tuesday to enter the NFL draft.

"This season has been an absolute blast," Watt wrote on Twitter, the day after Wisconsin won the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against Western Michigan. "I could not have asked for a better group of guys to play with, better coaches to play for or a better fan base to represent.

"... This decision was by no means an easy one, but I feel that it is the right decision for me at this time. Thank you to all of my teammates, coaches and you fans for the incredible memories. Once a Badger, Always a Badger. On Wisconsin!"

Watt had a breakout season as a starter for the Badgers. He finished with 63 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles, earning numerous All-America honors. He is the No. 10 outside linebacker in the latest draft rankings by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Watt began his college career as a tight end before flourishing as an outside linebacker in Wisconsin's 3-4 scheme.