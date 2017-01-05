Cornerback Teez Tabor will skip his senior season at Florida and enter the NFL draft.

Tabor announced his decision in a post on The Players' Tribune on Thursday.

"I write to you today to say that I'm ready to begin the next chapter in my life. I have decided to forgo my senior year and declare for the NFL draft," Tabor wrote. "But I cannot say goodbye without first saying thank you. I am forever grateful for the University of Florida and every member of the amazing Gator community."

Tabor tallied four interceptions in 2016, returning one for a touchdown against Missouri. At 6-foot-0, 201 pounds, Tabor is listed as the No. 2 cornerback prospect by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and the No. 16 overall prospect by ESPN's Todd McShay.