Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon has told the Sooners that he is going pro, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter and multiple reports.

The controversial Mixon finished his college career in Oklahoma's Sugar Bowl win over Auburn, scoring two touchdowns and gaining 180 yards from scrimmage -- 91 rushing on 19 carries and 89 receiving on five catches.

Mixon finished the season with 1,274 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing and 538 yards and five touchdowns receiving. Mixon is a third-year sophomore who is eligible for the draft.

On ability alone, ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Mixon as his fifth-highest-rated running back behind Leonard Fournette, Dalvin Cook, D'Onta Foreman and Christian McCaffrey. But Mixon is not on Kiper's big board or his list of top 10 running backs in his latest ranking.

In 2014, a five-star recruit out of the Oakley, Calif., Mixon was captured on videotape punching a woman in a deli in Norman, Okla. The punch broke her jaw, eye socket and cheekbone.

Mixon was suspended from the team and sat out the 2014 season. He also received a deferred prison sentence and community service. Mixon apologized but had rarely spoken about the incident until last month, when the video was released by order of the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

The surveillance video shows the woman, Amelia Molitor, shoving Mixon and then slapping him. Mixon then punched her in the face.

Mixon issued a formal apology last month but also suggested that racial slurs were hurled at him, which he said initiated the incident.

Sooners coach Bob Stoops said after the video was released that had the episode happened in 2016, rather than in 2014, Mixon would have been kicked off the team.