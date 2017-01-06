Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Brantley announced Friday that he will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Brantley as his second-highest-rated defensive tackle behind only Michigan State's Malik McDowell. ESPN's Todd McShay ranks Brantley as the 14th-best player in the draft, and projects him as a first-round pick in his latest mock draft.
"For the past three years, I've had the privilege of playing for the University of Florida and Gator Nation," Brantley wrote in a letter posted on SEC Country. "Now, I'm fortunate enough to start the next chapter of my life and career. I will be forgoing my senior season and entering the NFL Draft. Like many kids, this was always a dream for me."
Brantley finished this past season with 31 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.