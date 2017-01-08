USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is going out with a bang.

Less than a week after helping the Trojans to a 52-49 win against Penn State in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual, Smith-Schuster announced he will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the NFL draft.

Huge Thank You To Everyone Who Has Supported Me On My Journey! #FightOnForever pic.twitter.com/vyMGcilz2J — Juju Smith Schuster (@TEAM_JUJU9) January 8, 2017

"This was a very difficult decision to make. I have loved my time at USC and wouldn't trade it for anything in the world," he said in a statement. "Playing for USC was truly a dream come true and I am proud of what we were able to accomplish in three years."

In three seasons as starter for the Trojans, Smith-Schuster caught 213 passes for 3,092 yards and 25 touchdowns. He is the No. 4-ranked draft-eligible receiver, according to ESPN NFL analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ESPN's Todd McShay projected him as the No. 22 overall pick in his first mock draft.

In Monday's Rose Bowl, Smith-Schuster caught seven passes for 133 yards and a touchdown. He also came up with two key catches on a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that kept the Trojans in the game.

The announcement comes a day after USC offensive guard Damien Mama, a junior, said he would enter the NFL draft. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson is also considering a jump to the next level, but has not publicly announced his plans for next season.