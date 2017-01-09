Mike Golic and Paul Finebaum react to UNC QB Mitch Trubisky's letter published to The Players' Tribune stating he will forgo his senior year and enter the NFL draft. (1:57)

North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky announced in a letter published by The Players' Tribune that he will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

Trubisky, 22, is the No. 1-rated draft-eligible QB on Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest prospects list.

In his first full season as a starter Mitch Trubisky threw for 3,748 yards and 30 touchdowns. AP Photo/Gerry Broome

"After a lot of prayer and thought, I have decided to forgo my senior year and enter the NFL draft," Trubisky wrote. "This has been the most difficult decision I've ever had to make. But no matter what happens next, I know I'll never experience something as special as being a Tar Heel."

After spending his first two years seeing only spot duty behind Marquise Williams, Trubisky threw for 3,748 yards and 30 touchdowns this past season.

The Tar Heels will lose their starting quarterback, their top three rushers and five of their top six receivers from 2016. Junior running back Elijah Hood also entered the draft pool last week.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.