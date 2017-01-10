With Jabrill Peppers heading to the NFL, take a look at his three best plays that left us speechless this season. (0:44)

Do-it-all Michigan star Jabrill Peppers has made his decision. The next one will be made by the NFL team that picks up the versatile defender as it figures out where exactly to put him.

Peppers, a junior, announced his intentions to declare for the draft on Tuesday, initially revealing his plan to Sports Illustrated. He had one year of eligibility left with the Wolverines, but won't be using it as he tries to capitalize on sky-high stock that has him projected as a top-10 pick and rated as ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 1 safety.

Of course, Peppers has shown he can also play a few other roles; he spent time at linebacker, cornerback and nickel defender while contributing on special teams as a returner and logging snaps on offense, as well, for Michigan.

"It's one of the hardest things I've ever had to do," Peppers told Sports Illustrated of his decision on whether to turn pro. "I'm choosing between cementing my legacy as a college player and starting my pro legacy. It's something you dream of when you were a kid.

"I was torn between the two."

His final call to turn pro will add to the rebuilding job needed for the Wolverines under coach Jim Harbaugh, who now must replace 10 defenders who earned at least some form of all-Big Ten honors last season. The return of Peppers and his incredible versatility could have helped ease that burden given his ability to play just about any position behind the defensive line, but the Wolverines can't be too surprised by the loss of the former five-star recruit and current Big Ten defensive player of the year after three seasons.

Thank you @UMichFootball -@CoachJim4UM for the memories & preparation. I'm declaring for the draft, forever GO BLUE! https://t.co/19aVtcFAtK — JP5 (@JabrillPeppers) January 10, 2017

Peppers missed Michigan's season-ending loss to Florida State in the Capital One Orange Bowl due to a hamstring injury suffered the day before the game in practice. But he still finished his junior campaign as the team leader in tackles for loss with 16, adding four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble to his defensive totals. He also returned a punt for a touchdown and added three more scores as a rusher during his last year with the Wolverines.

"I think I'll be able to show that I can play one position well when I focus all my time and attention to it," Peppers told Sports Illustrated. "I'm really excited to focus on my back pedal, flipping the hips and my coverage. I'm going to really hone in on that and iron out my weaknesses. I know my weaknesses and I know what I'm good at and need to improve on."