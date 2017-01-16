USC cornerback Adoree' Jackson announced Monday he will enter the NFL draft.

Forever A Trojan. Thank You and Love you pic.twitter.com/GYwgvfxv8l — Adoree' Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) January 16, 2017

In three seasons at USC, Jackson established himself as one of the most versatile players in college football. He was a three-year starter at cornerback, saw extended action at receiver and was arguably the most dangerous return man in the country.

As a junior in 2016, he won the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation's top defensive back, and was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. He finished his career with eight return touchdowns (four punt, four kickoff), 39 catches for 628 yards and six interceptions.

As an NFL prospect, however, opinions on Jackson are mixed. ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. does not rank Jackson among the draft's top-10 draft eligible cornerbacks, while ESPN's Todd McShay has him at No. 6.

Last year, Jackson sat out spring football practice as he attempted to qualify for the Rio Olympics as a long-jumper. Needing a top-three finish to make the team, Jackson finished 10th at the U.S. Track and Field Olympics Trials.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft is Monday night. USC teammates receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and offensive guard Damien Mama previously announced they would enter the draft with a year of eligibility remaining.