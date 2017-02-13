Former Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster recently had right rotator cuff surgery and will not participate in drills at next month's NFL scouting combine, a league source told ESPN's Adam Caplan.

Foster's projected recovery timetable is about four months, the source told Caplan, which is well ahead of the start of training camps in July.

NFL teams have been notified that Foster had the surgery, according to the source.

Although Foster, the top-graded inside linebacker for many teams, won't participate in the combine drills, he will meet with teams over the course of the week in Indianapolis, according to the source.

Foster was Alabama's leading tackler last season, a unanimous first team All-American and won the Butkus Award, given to the nation's best linebacker. He was graded as the No. 3 overall player in the draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper and was projected as the No. 13 pick in the most recent mock draft by ESPN's Todd McShay.