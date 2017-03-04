Total 2017 draft picks for every NFL team

The coin flips are over with and the compensatory selections have been given out. Here's how many selections every NFL team has in the 2017 draft, starting with the two teams from the state of Ohio.
11 picks
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
The Browns have two first-round picks after trading down in last year's draft, as the Eagles moved up to select QB Carson Wentz No. 2 overall. Cleveland also has multiple picks in the second, fourth and fifth rounds.
10 picks
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers
Washington Redskins
Among this group, Denver and Kansas City lead the way with four selections in the first three rounds. Both teams received third-round compensatory selections for letting key free agents walk last offseason.
8 picks
Arizona Cardinals
Carolina Panthers
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
Oakland Raiders
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Tennessee Titans
The Titans are one of only two NFL teams to have two first-round picks (the Browns are the other). Their decision to trade last year's No. 1 overall pick to the Los Angeles Rams netted Tennessee the No. 5 overall selection in this year's draft. The Titans do not, however, have a second-round selection in 2017 after trading it to Cleveland last year when moving up to select offensive tackle Jack Conklin.
7 picks
Baltimore Ravens
Chicago Bears
Dallas Cowboys
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers
New York Giants
New York Jets
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Seahawks are the only NFL team with three third-round picks in 2017. Two of those are compensatory selections. Seattle does not have any picks in the fourth or fifth rounds. The team traded away it's fourth-rounder last year and forfeited its fifth-rounder for violating the league's offseason workout rules.
6 picks
Atlanta Falcons
Buffalo Bills
New Orleans Saints
The Falcons are the only team in this group with a selection in each of the first five rounds. And if this stands, the 2017 draft will mark the ninth time in the past 10 years that the Saints end up with six or fewer total selections.