Total 2017 draft picks for every NFL team

          3:49 PM ET
          The coin flips are over with and the compensatory selections have been given out. Here's how many selections every NFL team has in the 2017 draft, starting with the two teams from the state of Ohio.

          11 picks

          Cincinnati Bengals
          Cleveland Browns

          The Browns have two first-round picks after trading down in last year's draft, as the Eagles moved up to select QB Carson Wentz No. 2 overall. Cleveland also has multiple picks in the second, fourth and fifth rounds.

          10 picks

          Denver Broncos
          Kansas City Chiefs
          San Francisco 49ers
          Washington Redskins

          Among this group, Denver and Kansas City lead the way with four selections in the first three rounds. Both teams received third-round compensatory selections for letting key free agents walk last offseason.

          8 picks

          Arizona Cardinals
          Carolina Panthers
          Detroit Lions
          Green Bay Packers
          Los Angeles Rams
          Miami Dolphins
          Minnesota Vikings
          New England Patriots
          Oakland Raiders
          Philadelphia Eagles
          Pittsburgh Steelers
          Tennessee Titans

          The Titans are one of only two NFL teams to have two first-round picks (the Browns are the other). Their decision to trade last year's No. 1 overall pick to the Los Angeles Rams netted Tennessee the No. 5 overall selection in this year's draft. The Titans do not, however, have a second-round selection in 2017 after trading it to Cleveland last year when moving up to select offensive tackle Jack Conklin.

          7 picks

          Baltimore Ravens
          Chicago Bears
          Dallas Cowboys
          Houston Texans
          Indianapolis Colts
          Jacksonville Jaguars
          Los Angeles Chargers
          New York Giants
          New York Jets
          Seattle Seahawks
          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          The Seahawks are the only NFL team with three third-round picks in 2017. Two of those are compensatory selections. Seattle does not have any picks in the fourth or fifth rounds. The team traded away it's fourth-rounder last year and forfeited its fifth-rounder for violating the league's offseason workout rules.

          6 picks

          Atlanta Falcons
          Buffalo Bills
          New Orleans Saints

          The Falcons are the only team in this group with a selection in each of the first five rounds. And if this stands, the 2017 draft will mark the ninth time in the past 10 years that the Saints end up with six or fewer total selections.