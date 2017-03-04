Total 2017 draft picks for every NFL team

Mitchell Trubisky says it will be a dream come true to play for any NFL team and believes the 2017 QB class can be the best ever. (0:29)

The coin flips are over with and the compensatory selections have been given out. Here's how many selections every NFL team has in the 2017 draft, starting with the two teams from the state of Ohio.

11 picks

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

The Browns have two first-round picks after trading down in last year's draft, as the Eagles moved up to select QB Carson Wentz No. 2 overall. Cleveland also has multiple picks in the second, fourth and fifth rounds.

10 picks

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers

Washington Redskins

Among this group, Denver and Kansas City lead the way with four selections in the first three rounds. Both teams received third-round compensatory selections for letting key free agents walk last offseason.

8 picks

Arizona Cardinals

Carolina Panthers

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

Oakland Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans

The Titans are one of only two NFL teams to have two first-round picks (the Browns are the other). Their decision to trade last year's No. 1 overall pick to the Los Angeles Rams netted Tennessee the No. 5 overall selection in this year's draft. The Titans do not, however, have a second-round selection in 2017 after trading it to Cleveland last year when moving up to select offensive tackle Jack Conklin.

7 picks

Baltimore Ravens

Chicago Bears

Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers

New York Giants

New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Seahawks are the only NFL team with three third-round picks in 2017. Two of those are compensatory selections. Seattle does not have any picks in the fourth or fifth rounds. The team traded away it's fourth-rounder last year and forfeited its fifth-rounder for violating the league's offseason workout rules.

6 picks

Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills

New Orleans Saints

The Falcons are the only team in this group with a selection in each of the first five rounds. And if this stands, the 2017 draft will mark the ninth time in the past 10 years that the Saints end up with six or fewer total selections.