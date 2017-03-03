Former Texas Longhorns running back D'Onta Foreman was held out of Friday's NFL combine workout for precautionary reasons, a source told ESPN's Adam Caplan.

NFL doctors found a small stress fracture in Foreman's foot during medical testing at the combine.

Foreman was unaware of the issue, as he had been preparing to run during the combine and is still expected to work out at the University of Texas pro day on March 28.

Foreman is the No. 50 overall draft prospect and No. 5 at his position, according to Scouts Inc.