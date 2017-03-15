Former Michigan cornerback and NFL draft prospect Jourdan Lewis was charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence on Wednesday in Ann Arbor, Michigan, according to court records.

Ann Arbor Det. Lt. Matthew Lige told ESPN that police responded to a 911 call around 1 a.m. on March 15 from a woman believed to be Lewis' girlfriend alleging that they had an argument and he assaulted her at an apartment in Ann Arbor. Lewis was not at the apartment when police arrived, but spoke to them via telephone and met with officers a few miles from the apartment shortly thereafter. Lewis was not arrested and the woman did not receive any medical attention for injuries.

"There were no visible apparent signs of injury, but she is claiming that assault occurred," Lige said. "Assault can occur without apparent injury. It wasn't clear if an assault had occurred so officers released him at the scene."

Police filed a report to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office in the morning, and based on that report the prosecutor's office authorized the misdemeanor arrest warrant. No arraignment date has been set at this point.

The prosecutor's office declined further comment.

Lewis' agent, Kevin Poston, did not immediately respond to a message left seeking comment. Lewis, however, tweeted Wednesday afternoon about a half-hour after the charges were released

It's sad that somebody would want to control you so bad they would ruin your life over it. — Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) March 15, 2017

Lewis is considered a mid-round prospect in this year's NFL draft. He is scheduled to participate in Michigan's Pro Day on March 24.

The 5-foot-10 cornerback was named to various All-America teams in 2015 and 2016. He holds Michigan's single-season record for pass breakups with 22 in 2015 and was a two-time All-Big Ten player. He was a finalist for the Thorpe Award last season.