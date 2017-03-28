TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher says NFL teams shouldn't be worried about running back Dalvin Cook -- on or off the field.

Cook turned in solid work at the Seminoles' pro day Tuesday -- he improved his 40-yard dash time and showed off his receiving skills -- to back up his impressive three-year career at FSU. Afterward, Fisher said teams don't have to be concerned about Cook's character despite legal issues dating back to high school.

Cook was never a problem at FSU, Fisher said, and he won't be one in the NFL.

"You're never going to have those issues with him," Fisher said. "He's a great guy, tremendous character guy, and I never had any issues with him. If I got on him, if I challenged him, [he responded] 'Yes sir.'

"And [he] would go talk to other players, guys that you got on or guys that had issues off the field. He would go sit down with them and talk to them and do things like that. He was tremendous for us."

Cook has no convictions on his record, but he has faced multiple charges and had brushes with the law during his time at Miami Central High School.

The Orlando Sentinel reported Cook was arrested as a juvenile and charged with robbery in 2009, though prosecutors later dropped the case. He also was arrested a year later and charged with firing a weapon and possession of a weapon at an event on school property. Those chargers were either dropped or abandoned, the newspaper reported.

At Florida State, Cook was charged with criminal mischief in June 2014 after he was one of several players involved in an alleged shooting with a BB gun that caused property damage. Cook was given pre-trial intervention.

Sports Illustrated reported Cook also was issued a citation in July 2014 for a violation of animal care after he allegedly left three pit bull puppies chained up by the neck outside.

In July 2015, a woman accused Cook of punching her outside of a Tallahassee bar. He was charged with misdemeanor battery and suspended indefinitely from the football team. He was found not guilty -- the jury delivered the verdict in less than 25 minutes after a daylong trial -- and immediately was reinstated to the team.

"Look at the situation," Fisher said. "He did nothing wrong. He actually was defusing a situation, and that's him."

Cook ran the 40 in 4.49 seconds at the NFL combine earlier this month and improved that mark at the Albert J. Dunlap Indoor Practice Facility on Tuesday, posting times of 4.43 seconds and 4.48 seconds.

Cook also helped himself in the positional drills, especially as a pass receiver out of the backfield. He didn't drop a single pass and showed good burst and quickness in his routes.

"They wanted to see can I be today's back, can I catch the ball out of the backfield," Cook said of the scouts. "Obviously pass pro is something that I'm going to have to do in pads when I get in rookie minicamp. I feel like I came out today, ran the routes they wanted me to run, caught every ball. I think I did everything they wanted me to do so far."

Cook's stock had apparently dropped after his combine performance -- he fell from 12th in the first mock draft by ESPN NFL Insider Mel Kiper Jr. to 29th in his latest -- that some felt was disappointing (30.5-inch vertical jump, in particular).

Leonard Fournette, who will have his pro day April 5, remains the No. 1 back in Kiper's rankings.

Cook says he doesn't like to compare himself to Fournette, who at 240 pounds is 25 pounds heavier than Cook, because they're different types of backs. However, Cook believes he's the best running back in the draft.

"That's my confidence," said Cook, who rushed for 4,464 yards and 46 touchdowns in three seasons at FSU. "Every time I step on the field I think I'm the best player. It's my confidence and I feel like I put the work in and put the time in to go on the field and think that way."

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey -- who attended FSU's pro day -- wants executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin and general manager Dave Caldwell to make Cook the team's pick at No. 4.

In fact, the former Seminoles star said he's starting a campaign he's calling "4 at 4" after Cook's uniform number and the Jaguars' selection.

"Just thought that up," Ramsey said. "He's an alpha, a leader in every aspect. You can turn on the film and see everything about the game but y'all don't see is how big of an impact he makes on everybody's job, everybody in the locker room, so that's why I'm lobbying for him."