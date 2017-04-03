Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly explains how he tweaked his right wrist at his pro day and how he'll continue to work on other facets of his game while being on the mend. (1:51)

Quarterback Chad Kelly's pro day ended earlier than expected Monday.

Kelly threw about a dozen passes at Ole Miss' indoor practice facility before leaving with what he said was a sprained right wrist. He said he first hurt the wrist on his throwing arm last week and aggravated the injury Monday.

"I tried pushing through it this whole week and it felt good," Kelly said. "And then I just kind of threw one, turning my wrist over pretty hard, and it felt weird. And then I threw one in the flat, and it just didn't feel the same. The guys decided to call it quits for the day and hopefully come back in a week or two and see how it is."

Ole Miss spokesman Kyle Campbell said Kelly has rescheduled the workout for April 22 on campus.

Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly, who tweaked his right wrist during his pro day workout on Monday, will throw again for NFL scouts on April 22.

Kelly wasn't expected to have a long pro day, as he continues to recover from an ACL injury he suffered during Ole Miss' 37-27 win over Georgia Southern on Nov. 5. NFL Network reported last week that Kelly was cleared by Dr. James Andrews for a script of 35-45 plays on Monday.

Kelly wasn't invited to the NFL combine because of an NFL conduct policy. He had multiple off-field issues during his collegiate career and was dismissed from Clemson's football team for "detrimental conduct" in April 2014. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to a noncriminal charge of disorderly conduct stemming from a fight with bouncers outside a Buffalo, New York, nightclub.

Kelly stayed out of trouble during his time at Ole Miss, but did make headlines last fall when he went onto the field after a brawl erupted at his brother's high school football game in upstate New York.

"Every decision and everything you do is going to be put in a microscope," Kelly said. "One bad thing can blow up just like that. I've just got to be smart with everything I do and of course the past is going to come up."

The 6-foot-2 Kelly is the nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, who played for the Buffalo Bills.

"I just want an opportunity to show what I can do," Chad Kelly said. "I take every day one step at a time. I try to get my knee better and be mentally there all the way and not have to think about outside factors. Every day I just try to get to work and do the best I can.''

In a shortened 2016 season, Kelly threw for 2,758 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In 2015, Kelly led the SEC with 4,042 yards and 31 touchdown passes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.