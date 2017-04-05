        <
          Leonard Fournette 12 pounds lighter at pro day

          BATON ROUGE, La. -- Leonard Fournette weighed in at 228 pounds Wednesday at LSU's pro timing day -- 12 pounds lighter than when his "water weight" raised some eyebrows at last month's NFL scouting combine.

          In process, the power running back shed one of the few concerns about him as a projected top-10 choice.

          It's unclear how many drills Fournette will perform at his home base on Wednesday. He doesn't really need to improve on his 40-yard dash time of 4.51 seconds at the combine -- which also turned heads for the opposite reason, since that's an impressive time for someone of his size.

          ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay had Fournette going fourth to the Jacksonville Jaguars in his latest mock draft Wednesday even before Fournette weighed in at 228. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projected Fournette at No. 8 to the Carolina Panthers -- which has been a popular projection for him throughout the pre-draft process.

          Fournette (who measured in at 6 feet both times) shrugged off the weight concerns at the combine, saying he drank a lot of water before he weighed in and was surprised it made such a difference. He said at the time that he wanted to weigh 235, but he could easily get down to 225 if teams wanted him to.

