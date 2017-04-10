Myles Garrett joins First Take and explains his comments on punishing the Browns if they do not choose him as the No. 1 pick and also setting the bar to become great. (2:45)

Myles Garrett has one word when he thinks of the possibility of joining the Cleveland Browns as the first pick in the NFL draft.

"Opportunity," Garrett said Monday during a phone interview as he went through ESPN "car wash" of radio and TV appearances in Bristol, Connecticut.

Garrett knows the Browns have struggled and he's well aware of their recent records. He sees joining a struggling team as a chance.

Myles Garrett, out of Texas A&M, says he's hopeful the Cleveland Browns will take him with the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL draft. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

"If there's the opportunity to turn things around, that's what great players do," he said. "They don't complain or become complacent with losing. They just go back to work every day and try to turn things around and make wherever they are a great place to be."

As for the climate, with wind and snow off Lake Erie, Garrett simply said: "That's fine with me."

Garrett, out of Texas A&M, has become the consensus choice for most draft analysts as the draft's best player, and likely first pick. He and Hue Jackson have shared a private dinner, and Garrett told ESPN The Magazine that Jackson said he'd be happy to draft him.

Jackson last spoke of Garrett at the NFL's annual meetings in March.

"He's a tremendous player," Jackson said. "We all know that. We're getting to know him, he's getting to know us and we'll continue to go along with the process."

Garrett would not, though, say he expected to be taken by the Browns.

"I hope I will be," he said.

Garrett opted not to appear on Mike & Mike when he learned that Booger McFarland was the co-host with Mike Greenberg. McFarland was filling in for regular host Mike Golic. McFarland has been critical of Garrett and Texas A&M in the past, saying he hasn't seen the physical play he'd like to from Garrett.