With the NFL draft rapidly approaching, quarterback Chad Kelly has had surgery on his right wrist and will not be able to throw for three months, his agent confirmed to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Kelly, out of Ole Miss, tweaked the wrist during his pro day on April 3 and had planned a second workout on April 22. However, after talking with Dr. James Andrews over the weekend and having an MRI, Kelly was diagnosed with an acute rupture of a ligament between two bones in the wrist and had the procedure Monday, his agent, Duray Oubre, told ESPN.

Oubre said the procedure went "better than expected" and Kelly is expected to make a full recovery, but will not be able to compete until training camp in the fall.

The NFL draft is April 27.

Kelly had already visited with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he has upcoming visits scheduled with Seattle and Buffalo. Oubre said Cincinnati and Miami also have shown interest. The last day that draft prospects can visit with teams in April 19.

Chad Kelly, who was already recovering from a torn ACL, will not be able to throw for three months after having surgery to repair a ruptured ligament in his throwing wrist. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-2 Kelly is the nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly. In a shortened 2016 season, he threw for 2,758 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In 2015, Kelly led the SEC with 4,042 yards and 31 touchdown passes.

He already was recovering from an ACL injury suffered during Ole Miss' 37-27 win over Georgia Southern on Nov. 5. Oubre said the knee also will be fine in time by the time NFL training camps begin.

Kelly wasn't invited to the NFL combine because of an NFL conduct policy. He had multiple off-field issues during his collegiate career and was dismissed from Clemson's football team for "detrimental conduct" in April 2014. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to a noncriminal charge of disorderly conduct stemming from a fight with bouncers outside a Buffalo, New York, nightclub.

Kelly stayed out of trouble during his time at Ole Miss, but did make headlines last fall when he went onto the field after a brawl erupted at his brother's high school football game in upstate New York.

USA Today Sports first reported that Kelly had the wrist procedure on Monday.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.