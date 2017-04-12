Sidney Jones, the Washington cornerback who tore his left Achilles at his pro day on March 12, told ESPN that he plans to be back on the field in six months.

Jones had been expected to be a first-round draft pick before the injury.

When asked about the pitch he's giving NFL teams, Jones said, "I'm going to be back on the field in six months. ... I'll be ready to play. The doctor said I'll be running in four months. From there, it's just getting my strength back. I'll for sure be playing this season in my mind."

Jones' agent, Doug Hendrickson, said the six-month timeline is a worst-case scenario: "Doctor feels he will be ready to play by the end of October at the latest."

Dr. Robert Anderson performed Jones' surgery. He's the same surgeon who operated on Baltimore Ravens pass-rusher Terrell Suggs in 2012. Suggs returned to the field 5½ months after his torn Achilles.

"A lot of people have come back from this injury and played at a high level," Jones told ESPN. "I don't think I'll be much different, knowing my mindset, my drive for this game and wanting to get back."

Before his injury, ESPN's Mel Kiper projected Jones as the No. 16 pick in the draft, while Todd McShay had him ranked as the No. 13 overall player. He's now 82nd overall on McShay's board, carrying a third-round grade. Jones elected to turn pro after his junior season at Washington. In three years, Jones was twice honored as a first-team All-Pac-12 Conference selection.

Jones was the top cornerback for a Washington defense that led the Pac-12 with just 17.7 points per game allowed. He finished his Washington career with 145 tackles, eight interceptions and six forced fumbles in 40 games.