Best draft picks at each position for all 32 teams

The 2017 NFL draft kicks off Thursday in Philadelphia. It is a day of hope for many teams and their fans.

Will the Cleveland Browns finally find a franchise quarterback? Can the San Francisco 49ers turn the tide of the last few drafts with a new coach and GM? Will the Chicago Bears improve their once-proud defense?

With all that in mind, we take a look back at some of the greatest players drafted in the history of each franchise.

Arizona Cardinals: Future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, a first-round pick in 2004, is the best receiver the Cardinals have selected. Who is the pick at quarterback? Read more

Atlanta Falcons: Two of the Falcons' best picks -- QB Matt Ryan and WR Julio Jones -- are currently on the roster. The pick at cornerback was a two-sport star. Read more

Baltimore Ravens: Ray Lewis, who may be the best middle linebacker in NFL history, is the pick at his position. There has been an ongoing debate about whether the pick at QB is elite. Read more

Buffalo Bills: Jim Kelly, who led the Bills to four Super Bowls, is a franchise icon and first-ballot Hall of Famer. He joins his favorite target as one of the Bills' best all-time picks. Read more

Carolina Panthers: The Panthers are a relatively new franchise, with a 22-year history from which to chose. Some familiar names -- including Cam Newton -- are among their best draft picks. Read more

Chicago Bears: Hall of Famer Walter Payton still holds 27 Bears records and gets the pick at running back. The rest of the list is a a who's who of Bears' history. Read more

Cincinnati Bengals: Anthony Munoz, who gets the pick at tackle, is the only Pro Football Hall of Fame selection to have spent the majority of his career in Cincinnati. Two current Bengals were also selected. Read more

Cleveland Browns: Jim Brown, the Browns' best pick at running back, became arguably the greatest player in NFL history, which makes him an easy selection. The pick at quarterback may have been tougher. Read more

Dallas Cowboys: Two of the the three triplets make the list. Who is missing? Read more

Denver Broncos: Neither John Elway nor Peyton Manning was drafted by the Broncos, so who is the best quarterback picked by the franchise? Read more

Detroit Lions: Barry Sanders is the best player in franchise history, drafted in 1989 out of Oklahoma State. The best quarterback ever drafted? He never played for the Lions. Read more

Green Bay Packers: Bart Starr vs. Aaron Rodgers? Hard to go wrong. Who do you think was the better draft pick at quarterback? Read more

Houston Texans: The recently-retired Andre Johnson, who is the team's all-time leading receiver, is an obvious pick. The best quarterback drafted? Somewhat of a surprise. Read more

Indianapolis Colts: Peyton Manning, who led the Colts to 11 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title, is the top drafted QB. His favorite target is also in the mix. Read more

Jacksonville Jaguars: Fred Taylor may be the best player in franchise history and is the pick for best running back drafted. He was picked four years earlier than the selection at QB. Read more

Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs drafted Tony Gonzalez in 1997, and he became the gold standard for tight ends around the league. The best QB drafted? He never played for the Chiefs. Read more

Los Angeles Chargers: Junior Seau, a first-ballot Hall of Famer, was voted to the Pro Bowl 12 times and was named first-team All-Pro eight times. He is the pick at linebacker. Read more

Los Angeles Rams: Deacon Jones wasn't picked until the 14th round and turned out to be a steal. What other members of the Fearsome Foursome made the Rams list? Read more

Miami Dolphins: The quarterback -- Dan Marino -- is an easy choice. Wide receiver is tougher. Read more

Minnesota Vikings: The first quarterback the Vikings ever drafted still holds franchise records for passing yards, touchdowns and wins. Read more

New England Patriots: Tom Brady, a sixth-round pick out of Michigan, is an easy pick as the best QB. Only one other current Patriot is on the all-draft-pick team. Read more

New Orleans Saints: Jimmy Graham now plays for the Seattle Seahawks, but he made his name with the Saints as a tight end out of Miami. Read more

New York Giants: Michael Strahan, Rosey Grier, Lawrence Taylor. When the Giants drafted defense, they found some of the best in the game. Read more

New York Jets: Joe Namath was picked No. 1 overall in the AFL draft by the Jets in 1965. He led them to their only title and is the pick at QB. Read more

Oakland Raiders: The Raiders have had many strong drafts over the years, as witnessed by the nine Hall of Famers on this list. Read more

Philadelphia Eagles: Chosen by the Eagles in the 1984 supplemental draft, Reggie White was arguably the best defensive end to play the game. Who's the pick at quarterback? Read more

Pittsburgh Steelers: Only one current Steeler -- Antonio Brown -- makes the list. He gets top pick at wide receiver over Hines Ward, John Stallworth and Lynn Swann. Read more

San Francisco 49ers: Hard to believe Joe Montana, the top drafted quarterback by the Niners, lasted until the third round. His favorite target also makes the list. Read more

Seattle Seahawks: Four current Seahawks are among the top draft picks in history, including quarterback Russell Wilson. Read more

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Vinny Testaverde might be the Bucs' all-time passing leader, but Doug Williams led the Bucs to the NFC Championship Game, he is the top drafted QB for the franchise. Read more

Tennessee Titans: Steve McNair, who shared the 2003 NFL MVP award with Peyton Manning, is the top pick for the Titans at quarterback. The pick at defensive end had 14.5 sacks in his rookie season. Read more

Washington Redskins: Sammy Baugh gets the rare pick at two positions -- quarterback and punter. He also played defensive back. Read more