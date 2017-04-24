Adam Schefter explains why NFL draft prospect Jabrill Peppers says he tested positive for a dilute sample at the NFL combine. (1:05)

The NFL has notified teams that Michigan's Jabrill Peppers tested positive for a dilute sample at the scouting combine.

Peppers is the second NFL draft prospect to test positive for a dilute sample at the combine, joining Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster.

A spokesman for Creative Artists Agency, the agency that represents Peppers, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Peppers, who has a history of cramping, was ill after flying to Indianapolis from San Diego, so he drank eight to 10 bottles of water as he was the first athlete to run for both the linebackers and defensive backs.

"He never failed a drug test in his life, not tested positive for any substance," the spokesman said.

Although he worked out at two positions in Indianapolis, Peppers has said he sees himself playing safety in the NFL.

"Free or strong. I'm very fast, I'm stronger than the typical DB, tougher than the typical DB, since I played linebacker in the Big Ten at 200 pounds,'' Peppers said in February. "So that's anywhere from nickel, I can play some corner still. So we'll see. It's gonna be a fun process."

Foster told NFL.com that the positive test came after he tried to rehydrate himself after coming down with what he believed to be food poisoning. He said that, before the combine, he had been vomiting, cramping and suffering from diarrhea, and that he declined IVs and instead got medication from a doctor.

In the most recent three-round mock draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper and Todd McShay, Kiper projected Peppers to be picked No. 15 overall by the Indianapolis Colts.