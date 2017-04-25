        <
          Alabama LB Reuben Foster not invited to draft after incident

          Foster hopes he can get past diluted sample incident (2:08)

          Reuben Foster addresses why he had a diluted sample prior to the scouting combine and says it will not be an issue moving forward. (2:08)

          2:22 PM ET
          • Katherine TerrellESPN Staff Writer
            • Joined ESPN in 2016
            • Previously covered the Saints for the Times-Picayune from 2013-2016
          Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster was not invited to attend the 2017 NFL draft because of an incident at the scouting combine in March, according to a league source.

          The NFL declined to comment Tuesday.

          Foster is a potential top-10 pick in the draft, which will begin Thursday at 8 p.m. ET in Philadelphia.

          Foster was sent home from the combine after getting into an argument with a hospital worker during medical checks. The NFL would only say Foster was sent home for "personal reasons." Foster later sent a letter to all 32 teams apologizing for the incident.

          He also tested positive at the NFL combine for a diluted urine sample, which he said was a result of excessive water intake while he was trying to get over an illness.

          "This is something that's going to get out," Foster told NFL.com. "I don't make excuses. I'm a real dude. I try to be a good person. ... I just hope the coaches understand, and that's all I can hope and pray for."

          Foster was a unanimous first-team All-American during his final season at Alabama and also won the Butkus Award, which is given to the nation's best college linebacker.

