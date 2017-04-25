Former Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley has been accused by a woman of raping her in a Cleveland hotel earlier this month, according to Cleveland police.

Conley has not been arrested nor have any charges been filed against him as Cleveland police investigates the allegations.

Attorney Kevin Spellacy, without naming his client, earlier Tuesday denied the allegations to WOIO-TV in Cleveland, calling them "ludicrous and ridiculous."

According to a police report obtained by ESPN, the alleged incident occurred April 9. A 23-year-old woman told police she met Conley in the elevator of the downtown hotel and he brought her back to his hotel room. She alleges that after she declined an offer of group sex with Conley and two friends, Conley had sex with her then kicked her out of the room.

The woman reported the incident then went to a local hospital where a rape kit was administered. But the woman also refused to speak to police, according to the report.

According to the police report, Conley's friends said nothing happened between Conley and his accuser and that she was angry he asked her to leave.

Conley is No. 18 on Mel Kiper Jr.'s final Big Board for the NFL draft, which begins Thursday. The 21-year-old had been expected to be taken in the first round.

He does not plan to attend the draft, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson, confirming an NFL Network report.