2017 NFL Nation mock draft: Browns get Garrett, Trubisky

You've read the latest 2017 NFL mock drafts from Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay. Now it's time for our NFL Nation reporters to share their expertise.
They played general manager for the teams they cover and executed a first-round mock, which aired live on ESPN. Trades were not allowed. Here are the results:
1. Cleveland Browns
Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M | Highlights
The Browns have the benefit of a clear choice with the first pick. Garrett is the consensus best player available. A quarterback with this spot is a reach. Garrett is not. -- Pat McManamon
2. San Francisco 49ers
Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford | Highlights
With a new regime that's never run a draft, the Niners are hard to peg, but the bet here is they will wait on finding their quarterback. A trade down or a Myles Garrett miracle would be ideal for the Niners, but, with neither an option here, the choice comes down to Thomas or one of the top defensive backs. Thomas doesn't fill the Niners' biggest need as an edge rusher, but he's a safe pick who can bolster the league's worst run defense. -- Nick Wagoner
3. Chicago Bears
Jamal Adams, S, LSU | Highlights
The Bears prefer to trade down, but Adams is a good pick with Solomon Thomas off the board. The Bears have tried -- seemingly forever -- to find permanent solutions at safety. Adams' strengths are tackling and leadership, the traits Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and secondary coach Ed Donatell look for in a safety. Adams' 4.33 40-yard dash at LSU's pro day should alleviate concerns about speed. The Bears still need a quarterback, but choosing an impact defender at No. 3 makes more sense. -- Jeff Dickerson
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU | Highlights
The Jaguars did a lot of work on defense in free agency (signing DE Calais Campbell, CB A.J. Bouye and SS Barry Church), which sets them up to address the offense in the draft. The main focus is helping QB Blake Bortles, and a big way to do that is by improving the run game. Fournette is regarded as one of the most talented backs in the draft, and many believe he's going to be a plug-and-play 20-carry guy for a long time. He is a big, physical runner who is a good fit for the ball-control, play-action offense the Jaguars want to run. -- Mike DiRocco
5. Tennessee Titans (from Rams)
Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama | Highlights
Over the past two seasons, the Titans have pressured opposing quarterbacks on just 20 percent of pass plays without using a blitz. That's the second-worst percentage in the NFL, and, given that context, there is no way they could pass on a pass-rusher and overall play-wrecker such as Allen. -- Kevin Seifert
6. New York Jets
Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State | Highlights
Despite intense quarterback speculation, the Jets opt for the best non-quarterback available, bolstering their porous secondary. They still need a long-term replacement for Darrelle Revis, a potential shutdown corner for Todd Bowles' man-to-man scheme. -- Rich Cimini
7. Los Angeles Chargers
Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State | Highlights
With 31-year-old safety Dwight Lowery having only two years left on his deal, the Chargers select his eventual replacement. The rangy safety recorded seven interceptions last season in his only year as a starter for the Buckeyes. Hooker is an ideal fit for Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's Cover 3 scheme with his ability to cover sideline to sideline as a center fielder in the back end. -- Eric Williams
8. Carolina Panthers
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford | Highlights
Fournette was gone, as were the top defensive players. It came down to McCaffrey and Alabama tight end O.J. Howard. McCaffrey in many ways is a better fit than Fournette for a team looking to take the pressure off quarterback Cam Newton. McCaffery can play running back, slot receiver or wideout and can return kicks. -- David Newton
9. Cincinnati Bengals
Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama | Highlights
The Bengals have one Pro Bowl-caliber linebacker in Vontaze Burfict. Here's their chance to build around him. The team parted ways with Rey Maualuga and Karlos Dansby in the offseason but added Kevin Minter on a one-year deal. With the addition of Minter, Cincinnati has the ability to wait on Foster, who has a shoulder injury and might not be able to play right away. Foster could be a surefire starter next to Burfict for years to come. -- Katherine Terrell
10. Buffalo Bills
O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama| Highlights
The Bills already have Charles Clay, who was targeted a team-high 87 times last season. But Clay has underperformed his five-year, $24.5 million deal and can be released after this season. Howard was the best player on the board at this spot and becomes an immediate receiving threat for Tyrod Taylor, who is lacking reliable targets at wide receiver. -- Mike Rodak
11. New Orleans Saints
Derek Barnett, DE/OLB, Tennessee | Highlights
There will be some quarterback intrigue here if the real draft plays out like this, with no QBs going in the top 10. But the Saints' primary need is for a difference-maker on defense. And Barnett fills one of their biggest needs as an edge rusher with 33 sacks over the past three years. At 6-foot-3, 259 pounds, he has enough size to play defensive end when the Saints are in four-man fronts. -- Mike Triplett
12. Cleveland Browns (from Eagles)
Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina | Highlights
The trade a year ago that gave Carson Wentz to the Eagles put the Browns in the position of having to overdraft for the position this year. There's a lot of thinking in the league that no quarterback is first-round worthy, but the Browns talked about making a pick that would advance the roster the best. At this spot, it's a quarterback and it's Trubisky. -- Pat McManamon
13. Arizona Cardinals
Haason Reddick, LB, Temple | Highlights
This is a win-now pick for the Cardinals, but it also sets up their future at inside linebacker. By drafting Reddick, the Cardinals have a long-term solution at inside linebacker, a position at which Arizona essentially traded 26-year-old Kevin Minter for 35-year-old Karlos Dansby. Reddick can be mentored by Dansby, who re-signed with Arizona in March, then take over for him after the season. -- Josh Weinfuss
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Vikings)
John Ross, WR, Washington | Highlights
Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman has been looking for a big-time burner ever since Chip Kelly got rid of DeSean Jackson. Corner is an absolute need, and the Eagles will be looking there and at pass-rusher. But Ross' 4.22 40-yard dash speed is simply too good to pass up. -- Tim McManus
15. Indianapolis Colts
Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA | Highlights
New Colts general manager Chris Ballard has spent this offseason tearing down and reshaping what was one of the NFL's worst defenses (30th last season). But the Colts still have a void at edge rusher, as Robert Mathis and his 123 career sacks has retired and they didn't re-sign Erik Walden (team-high 11 sacks). -- Mike Wells
16. Baltimore Ravens
Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky | Highlights
Offensive line has become a priority for Baltimore after right tackle Rick Wagner signed with the Lions in free agency and center Jeremy Zuttah was traded to the 49ers. The Ravens upgrade their protection for quarterback Joe Flacco and become only the second team in NFL history to take the first offensive lineman in consecutive drafts. Lamp is the consensus top offensive lineman in the draft who has the ability to play any spot along the line. -- Jamison Hensley
17. Washington Redskins
Charles Harris, DE/OLB, Missouri | Highlights
The Redskins' offseason goal was to improve the NFL's last-ranked third-down defense. There are questions about three of their top four outside linebackers, and Harris gives them someone who can help the pass rush now. It helps that the track record of Missouri pass-rushers is impressive. -- John Keim
18. Tennessee Titans
Mike Williams, WR, Clemson | Highlights
The Titans completed 159 passes to wide receivers last season, the second-lowest mark in the league. During the past 10 years, they've had only one receiver with 75 catches in a season. That could change with Williams, who is the best receiver in the draft and will give Marcus Mariota his first big-time target. -- Kevin Seifert
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State | Highlights
Doug Martin will miss the first three games of the 2017 season serving the remainder of a four-game suspension and will spend a portion of the offseason in a drug rehabilitation program. Coach Dirk Koetter also has said they need "game-wreckers," and more explosive plays on offense, which they define as run plays of 12 or more yards. Cook had a whopping 109 rushing plays the Bucs would deem explosive out of 687. He did that about once every six carries (6.30). No other Power 5 running back had more explosive plays than Cook. -- Jenna Laine
20. Denver Broncos
Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin | Highlights
Under this scenario, the Broncos would give Washington wide receiver John Ross or Miami tight end David Njoku a long look. Coach Vance Joseph has called adding some big-play pop to the offense "a must'' in this draft. Although they like Ty Sambrailo as a potential candidate at left tackle, they will pick the guy who is the top tackle on their board. -- Jeff Legwold
21. Detroit Lions
Jarrad Davis, ILB, Florida | Highlights
While it was tempting to take Corey Davis to give Matthew Stafford the No. 3 receiver he would crave, Jarrad Davis is the high-character, immediate plug-and-play linebacker who can defend the run and offer coverage against linebackers and tight ends. But the Lions couldn't go wrong in either case. And for what it's worth, I don't think Corey Davis will be there at No. 21, but the Lions need to upgrade their speed. Davis gets the job done. -- Michael Rothstein
22. Miami Dolphins
Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State | Highlights
The Dolphins were 30th against the run last season and need to get stronger in the middle. Former second-round pick Jordan Phillips has been too inconsistent next to Ndamukong Suh. McDowell can push Phillips for a starting role in training camp and possibly supersede him. -- James Walker
23. New York Giants
Garett Bolles, OT, Utah | Highlights
The way the board falls with Jarrad Davis taken two picks earlier, Bolles is the Giants' best option. They need offensive line help, and general manager Jerry Reese said last week that 24 or 25 years was still "super young." Bolles' age is not a concern for the Giants. -- Jordan Raanan
24. Oakland Raiders
Zach Cunningham, ILB, Vanderbilt | Highlights
The Raiders, who play both 4-3 and 3-4 base defenses, have a pressing need at inside linebacker, and GM Reggie McKenzie wants a cerebral defensive QB. The 6-3 Cunningham would loom large for quarterbacks passing over the middle. And his instinctive play -- 16.5 of his 125 tackles for loss last season -- will come in handy, even if he might be a little light at 234 pounds to be a thumper. His sideline-to-sideline ability to cover will help Oakland in its quest to cover tight ends. -- Paul Gutierrez
25. Houston Texans
Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama | Highlights
Although Texans fans might be clamoring for the team to take a quarterback in the first round -- especially if Clemson's Deshaun Watson and Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes are available -- Houston also needs to fix its hole at right tackle. The Texans are in no rush to take a quarterback and need to give Tom Savage some protection up front. Robinson would fill the spot left by right tackle Derek Newton, who is rehabbing from his leg injury, and could move over to left tackle to replace Duane Brown, who turns 32 in August. -- Sarah Barshop
26. Seattle Seahawks
Kevin King, CB, Washington | Highlights
Regardless of whether the Seahawks keep or trade Richard Sherman, they need cornerback help. King has the length (6-3, 32-inch arms) the Seahawks covet, and he put on a show at the combine. The Seahawks need to add young talent to their defense, and King gives them that. -- Sheil Kapadia
27. Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech | Highlights
The Chiefs haven't drafted a quarterback in the first round since 1983, so this pick is well overdue. Alex Smith has two seasons left on his contract, giving the Chiefs plenty of time, if they so choose, to develop a quarterback with a lot of potential. -- Adam Teicher
28. Dallas Cowboys
Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan | Highlights
The Cowboys have been seeking pass-rush help the past few years, and Charlton offers some position flexibility. His sack totals increased each year at Michigan, and he does not have to be a war daddy from the first day with how Rod Marinelli rotates his defensive line. The Cowboys can get their secondary help in the second round. -- Todd Archer
29. Green Bay Packers
T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin | Highlights
There's more than one way for the Packers' to fix their 31st-ranked pass defense. Yes, a cornerback would be the obvious way, and Alabama's Marlon Humphrey could help in that regard. The other way is the pass rush, and Watt is a ready-made 3-4 outside linebacker and, of course, a fan favorite. Even Clay Matthews said earlier this offseason that he'd love to team up with J.J. Watt's younger brother. -- Rob Demovsky
30. Pittsburgh Steelers
Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan | Highlights
The Steelers are eyeing several pass-rushers with the 30th spot, but the NFL Nation mock draft dropped arguably the best available receiver into their laps. When a top-shelf quarterback flirts with retirement, get him another weapon. With or without Martavis Bryant, the Steelers need more playmaking help and can fill coveted areas -- pass-rusher and defensive back -- in Day 2. -- Jeremy Fowler
31. Atlanta Falcons
Jordan Willis, OLB/DE, Kansas State | Highlights
The Falcons need another edge rusher to team with 2016 NFL sacks leader Vic Beasley Jr., who accounted for a league-high 46 percent of his team's sack total. Willis has similar attributes as Beasley and is known for being relentless. -- Vaughn McClure
32. New Orleans Saints (from Patriots)
Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson | Highlights
The more likely pick here is a cornerback (perhaps Alabama's Marlon Humphrey or LSU's Tre'Davious White). But I couldn't let a talent such as Watson sit in the green room for another day. It will probably take a perfect storm like this for the Saints to draft a QB in Round 1 since Drew Brees is still thriving at age 38. But the possibility is definitely in play, as they have taken a hard look at the top prospects in this year's class. -- Mike Triplett