Bill Polian and Todd McShay break down how the allegations against Gareon Conley will affect his draft stock. (1:41)

Former Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley has spoken out on rape accusations made against him, saying the claims are "completely false" in a statement to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

"I pride myself on doing things the right way on and off the field," Conley said. "The things being said about me and what happened that night are not true and don't fit my character at all. I realize that I put myself in the situation and I could have used better judgment. However, I have worked tirelessly to put myself in position to have the honor of being an NFL draft pick and these untrue allegations are putting a huge cloud over my name and the NFL Draft."

Conley has been accused by a woman of raping her in a Cleveland hotel earlier this month, according to Cleveland police. Conley has not been arrested nor have any charges been filed against him as Cleveland police investigate the allegations. Police spokeswoman Jennifer Ciaccia said investigators are making arrangements to interview Conley.

Sources close to Conley tell ESPN's Adam Schefter that they have statements from three witnesses -- two male, one female -- who say Conley was never alone with the accuser and that he did nothing wrong. Two of the witnesses did not know Conley, according to the sources, who added that the information has been shared with NFL teams.

According to a police report obtained by ESPN, the alleged incident occurred April 9. A 23-year-old woman told police she met Conley in the elevator of the downtown hotel and he brought her back to his hotel room. She alleges that after she declined an offer of group sex with Conley and two friends, Conley had sex with her then kicked her out of the room.

The woman reported the incident and then went to a local hospital, where a rape kit was administered. But the woman also refused to speak to police, according to the report.

According to the police report, Conley's friends said nothing happened between Conley and his accuser and that she was angry he asked her to leave.

Conley was No. 18 on Mel Kiper Jr.'s final Big Board for the NFL draft, which begins Thursday. Conley, 21, had been expected to be taken in the first round.

He does not plan to attend the draft, a source told Anderson, confirming an NFL Network report.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.