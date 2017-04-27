Commissioner Roger Goodell said 14 cities have made inquiries about hosting the NFL draft in the coming year, and the league would make a decision within the next couple of months about next year's location.

Goodell told ESPN's Trey Wingo in Philadelphia, site of this week's draft, that moving the draft around -- it was held in Chicago in 2015 and 2016 -- had been a success.

"They all put their own twist on it, raise the bar every time. It's a great experience for all of us," Goodell said Thursday night. "Clubs enjoy it, players enjoy it. ... Fans are ready for football again."

Goodell also addressed some key issues that carried over from last season, including declining TV ratings, a discussion about officials being full-time, and concerns about the Raiders' move to Las Vegas.

To combat the ratings slide, Goodell reiterated that commercial breaks would be reduced from five to four per quarter, in an attempt to reduce downtime for viewers.

"This started several years ago. We have seen that there is too much downtime in the games. Too many breaks," he said. "When we have a great moment in our game, all of a sudden we go to a break. We want to get out of the way. We want to find other ways to reduce the downtime -- speeding up replay by bringing it to the sideline, making announcements quicker."

Goodell said he expected that there would be five or six full-time officials this year.

"I think it will happen this season," he said. "We're not going to make everyone full-time, maybe five or six."

He said they would assess what kind of impact it has on the game, and whether the league wants to make more officials full-time over the next couple of years.

Talking about the concerns about moving a team to Las Vegas, Goodell said, "There are casinos all over the country, all over the world. The concern is making sure we can protect the integrity of our game."

Asked about a report that some players were fined for taking part in an arm wrestling tournament in Las Vegas, Goodell said they were not fined but added that the league is re-evaluating all of its policies.