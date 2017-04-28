Leonard Fournette is heading to the Jaguars.

Jacksonville made the former LSU star running back the No. 4 overall selection in Thursday night's NFL draft.

The 6-foot, 228-pound Fournette ran for 3,840 yards and 40 touchdowns and averaged 6.2 yards per carry in three seasons with the Tigers.

It marks the second consecutive year in which a running back was drafted in the top five after that happened just twice in the previous eight drafts. The Dallas Cowboys took Ezekiel Elliott with the fourth pick in 2016.

The Jaguars need help in the backfield.

Since 2010, their 57 rushing touchdowns are the fewest in the NFL. And in 2016, their 1.4 yards after contact per rush ranked 28th in the league.

Fournette gives the Jaguars a physical pounder who will make play-action fakes significantly more effective.

Information from ESPN's Michael DiRocco was used in this report.