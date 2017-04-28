The Kansas City Chiefs made a move for a quarterback Thursday night.

The Chiefs acquired the 10th overall pick from the Buffalo Bills, then used it to select big-armed Patrick Mahomes of Texas Tech.

As part of the deal, the Bills get the Chiefs' No. 1 pick this year (No. 27 overall), plus their third-round 2017 pick (91st) and their first-rounder in 2018.

While the move comes with a heavy price, Chiefs starter Alex Smith turns 33 next month and has two seasons left on his contract, so Kansas City doesn't have to rush Mahomes into its lineup.

The Chiefs, though, have not had much luck with QBs in the draft.

The last one it selected in any round to eventually win a game for the team was Todd Blackledge, who was drafted in 1983. The Chiefs have taken 22 QBs in the common draft era, and the only one to make it to a Pro Bowl was Mike Livingston (drafted in 1968; Pro Bowler in 1969).

Mahomes will try to right that ship.

While Texas Tech failed to reach a bowl game this past season, the QB racked up gaudy stats, leading FBS with 5,052 passing yards. He joined current Titans QB Marcus Mariota (2014 Oregon) as the only players from a major conference in FBS history to throw 40 touchdown passes and rush for 10 touchdowns in the same season.

Mahomes had the most completions from outside the pocket (55) and under duress (59) among Power 5 QBs last season. He completed 46.2 percent of his passes thrown at least 10 yards downfield in 2016 and his 313 scramble yards ranked second in the Big 12.

With Mahomes going to Kansas City at No. 10 and running back Christian McCaffrey selected by the Carolina Panthers at No. 8, it marks the first time since 2005 (Eli Manning, Kellen Winslow II) that two sons of NFL players were selected in the top 10.

