PITTSBURGH -- Houston Texans star J.J. Watt is already anticipating the Week 16 matchup with his brother, Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick T.J. Watt.

After T.J. was taken with the 30th overall pick in Thursday night's draft, J.J. tweeted to his brother about Pittsburgh's Dec. 25 game at Houston.

Christmas Day is gonna be fun @_TJWatt! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 28, 2017

T.J. Watt is the first Wisconsin defender selected in the NFL draft's first round since J.J. went 11th overall to the Texans in 2011.

T.J. said on a conference call with Pittsburgh media that he hasn't gotten back to his brother yet, because his phone is "absolutely blowing up." T.J. said that being on the same field as his brother in shoulder pads will be weird.

"I played with him in the backyard a bunch, I've seen him play a bunch, we've never been on the same field in full uniforms competitively before," T.J. said. "I think that will be really cool and a weird day for me."

The Steelers get much-needed pass-rushing help in Watt, who recorded 11.5 sacks in his only year as a starting outside linebacker for Wisconsin. After making the pick, the Steelers raved about Watt's hand usage, versatility -- and his desire to be his own man.

When Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst asked Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert to evaluate Watt late in 2016, Colbert told him he was a first-round pick. Then, the Steelers had dinner with Watt before his pro day and came away impressed.

"I think he wants to make people just as proud as the Watt name," Colbert said. "If you didn't know who his brother was, he certainly wasn't going to tell you. Good for him."

Watt, a second-team All-American, recorded 15.5 tackles for loss last year. At the combine, he led all front-seven participants with a 60-yard shuttle time of 11.20 seconds.