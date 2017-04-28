The Cincinnati Bengals drafted controversial running back Joe Mixon on Friday with the 48th overall pick.

The Bengals were among only four teams that said they would consider drafting Mixon in an anonymous survey by ESPN's Adam Schefter of all 32 NFL teams.

Mixon, taken with the second round's 16th pick, figures to join a Bengals depth chart that features running backs Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard.

Mixon was suspended by Oklahoma for the full 2014 season after he punched a woman in a Norman deli. The 20-year-old reached a civil settlement agreement last Friday with the woman, Amelia Molitor. Terms of the settlement were not released.

Mixon accepted a plea deal in the criminal case stemming from the incident. Surveillance video of the altercation, which showed Mixon throwing the punch that broke four bones in Molitor's face, was released by Mixon's attorneys in December, more than two years after the incident.

Last season, Mixon helped lead OU to a second consecutive Big 12 championship. He also finished second nationally with 194 all-purpose yards per game.

Kim Gandy, president and CEO of the National Network to End Domestic Violence, said this week she was concerned Joe Mixon could have another outburst.

Gandy says she's concerned his temper could resurface.

"I would say it's not so surprising that a team picks a violent person," she told ESPN's Adam Schefter. "But it is disappointing."

