The Minnesota Vikings grabbed a potential replacement for All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson, trading up to the No. 41 pick to draft Florida State's Dalvin Cook on Friday night.

The Vikings traded the Nos. 48 and 128 picks to the Cincinnati Bengals in order to move up.

Peterson signed with the New Orleans Saints early this week after spending the first 10 years of his career with the Vikings.

Cook is the third running back to come off the board in this year's draft, following Leonard Fournette, who was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 4, and Christian McCaffrey, who was taken by the Carolina Panthers at No. 8.

A 5-foot-10, 210-pound back, Cook ran for 1,000 yards in all three of his seasons at Florida State, including a career-best 1,765 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior last season.

He dealt with a handful of off-the-field issues in college, including a criminal mischief charge in 2014. He also was suspended indefinitely after an alleged incident outside a Tallahassee bar in 2015, but ultimately was acquitted of misdemeanor battery.

Cook addressed his potential character red flags at the NFL combine.

"I'm open and willing to answer every question," he said. "I ain't hiding nothing. If they ask it, I'm willing to answer. Willing to move forward and be a better person."