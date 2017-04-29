PITTSBURGH -- Steelers coach Mike Tomlin probably didn't expect to play social media mediator to two of his wide receivers while preparing for the NFL draft in the war room.

Tomlin tweeted Sammie Coates and Martavis Bryant to "play nice boys" after friendly fire over the Steelers' selection of USC receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster with the 62nd overall pick.

Bryant, the prodigious but troubled wideout who just recently was conditionally reinstated by the league after serving a yearlong suspension, tweeted shortly after the pick: "lol that's Sammie coates replacement not minds take it how you want to I am back."

Coates replied to Bryant, "Hahahahahaha."

Bryant eventually deleted the tweet. Coates also responded to Tomlin, saying: "No nice playing in football. See you Monday coach."

Twitter/@ThaBestUNO

Coates, a third-round pick in 2015, served as the Steelers' depth threat while Bryant was suspended but struggled late in the year while battling injuries. Bryant has scored 15 touchdowns in 21 regular-season games but has missed a total of 20 games over substance-abuse violations.

Smith-Schuster is the Steelers' highest draft pick at receiver since Limas Sweed went 53rd overall in 2008. When discussing the pick Friday night, offensive coordinator Todd Haley said the Steelers want to create competition at all positions.

Game on.