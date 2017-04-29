GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Not much can top getting picked in the NFL draft, but forgive Montravius Adams if it was only the second-best thing that happened to him on Friday.

Eight hours before the Green Bay Packers picked the Auburn defensive tackle in the third round, he was in a Warner Robins, Georgia hospital where he witnessed the birth of his first born, Montravius Jr., at 2:32 p.m. The baby was 21.5 inches and weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

"Becoming a father," Adams said when asked which was a bigger deal. "There's nothing like family. My love for the game is extremely high, but it's second when it comes to family."

The 6-foot-4, 304-pound Adams spent most of the day at the hospital with his fiancée, Lateisha Ray. He was there when the Packers called to let him know they were picking him with the 93rd overall pick in the draft.

"I think we got to the hospital at like 3:30 in the morning, something like that," Adams said. "And I've been here since then. We have to stay I think until Sunday, and then go home Sunday."

Adams' agent tweeted a photo of Adams with his baby later Friday.

Congrats to my guy @Montravius1TGE on not only being drafted by the Packers today, but also welcoming his first born into this world. #Jr. pic.twitter.com/nC9RNwKL4M — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) April 29, 2017

It was no surprise that Adams' conference call with reporters at Lambeau Field was the shortest of the three players they picked Friday.

"It's a lot of people calling me, so I've got beeps, and I really can't hear you all," Adams said.