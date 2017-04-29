ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Jamal Agnew's draft day left him shaking and speechless. The fifth-round pick of the Detroit Lions was excited to find out his professional home, but it mattered even a bit more to him because his grandmother was able to see it.

Agnew said his grandmother, Rosario Dorie, is in hospice care, so the Agnew family moved their draft-watch celebration to her house so she could be part of the festivities. When the Lions took the cornerback with pick No. 165, Agnew couldn't believe it.

And his grandmother got to see it.

"I'm still in shock right now," Agnew said. "Just for her to be able to witness that, it just means so much to me and my family. She is the backbone of our family, so that just means the world."

When Dorie saw her grandson drafted, Agnew said "she was lost for words, honestly. Like literally lost for words."

Her grandson had a similar reaction when he saw the Detroit area code pop up on his phone right before the Lions were on the clock in Round 5.

Agnew's family is particularly close. He would have tens of family members at his University of San Diego football games -- including his mother waving his baby pictures in the crowd -- so being able to be with his grandmother was extremely important to the 5-foot-10, 185-pound 22-year-old.

The USD career leader in pass breakups (48) told his family he didn't know what to expect from the final day of the draft.

He thought the Lions liked him. He knew he felt comfortable with them. And now he'll be part of their team.

"You have no idea how excited me and my family are right now," Agnew said. "We are beyond excited."