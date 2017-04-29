        <
          Texans' Deshaun Watson buys new car for mother's birthday

          6:39 PM ET
          • Sarah BarshopESPN Staff Writer
          HOUSTON -- After the Houston Texans drafted quarterback Deshaun Watson with the No. 12 pick, he thanked his mother for being an inspiration for everything he has accomplished and said he had a special birthday surprise for her.

          "I owe everything to her," Watson said after he was drafted. "Her birthday is Saturday. I'm going to spoil her for sure. It's surreal. It's just amazing."

          On Saturday, he posted photos revealing the surprise: a brand-new car.

          "My mom, she's my rock," Watson said during his introductory news conference in Houston. "She's the one that raised me. Single-parent mom of four kids and the struggles that we went through, it was tough. My whole family plays a big part of my support cast, and it's just been awesome to have them in my life."

