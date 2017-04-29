HOUSTON -- After the Houston Texans drafted quarterback Deshaun Watson with the No. 12 pick, he thanked his mother for being an inspiration for everything he has accomplished and said he had a special birthday surprise for her.

"I owe everything to her," Watson said after he was drafted. "Her birthday is Saturday. I'm going to spoil her for sure. It's surreal. It's just amazing."

On Saturday, he posted photos revealing the surprise: a brand-new car.

Happy Birthday Mama! I love you & you deserve your first official car! Enjoy it! "Had to cop her the '17 Jag" 💯🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/gVE2wzzh6k — Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) April 29, 2017

"My mom, she's my rock," Watson said during his introductory news conference in Houston. "She's the one that raised me. Single-parent mom of four kids and the struggles that we went through, it was tough. My whole family plays a big part of my support cast, and it's just been awesome to have them in my life."