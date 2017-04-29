Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly, who wasn't invited to the NFL combine after multiple off-field issues during his collegiate career, is the NFL's Mr. Irrelevant. He was selected with the 253rd and final pick of the draft by the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

Kelly, who is the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, had surgery on his right wrist and will not be able to throw until July, his agent told ESPN in early April.

He tweaked the wrist during his pro day on April 3 and had planned a second workout on April 22, but he was diagnosed with an acute rupture of a ligament between two bones in the wrist.

In a shortened 2016 season, the 6-foot-2 Kelly threw for 2,758 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In 2015, Kelly led the SEC with 4,042 yards and 31 touchdown passes.

He already was recovering from an ACL injury suffered during Ole Miss' 37-27 win over Georgia Southern on Nov. 5. Agent Duray Oubre told ESPN in early April that the knee will be fine by the time NFL training camps begin.

Kelly wasn't invited to the NFL combine because of an NFL conduct policy. He had multiple off-the-field issues during his collegiate career and was dismissed from Clemson's football team for "detrimental conduct" in April 2014. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to a noncriminal charge of disorderly conduct stemming from a fight with bouncers outside a Buffalo, New York, nightclub.

Kelly stayed out of trouble during his time at Ole Miss, but he made headlines last fall, when he went onto the field after a brawl erupted at his brother's high school football game in upstate New York.