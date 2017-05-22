Insider

Todd McShay's mock draft is out, and two things are clear: It's never too early to look ahead, and the quarterback class is deep. (1:01)

On paper, the projected 2018 QB class is rich with first-round talent and upside. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. went heavy at the position in his early Big Board, while Todd McShay had three quarterbacks at the top of his mock draft.

Today, let's take an early glance at four of the top draft-eligible QBs in the class: USC's Sam Darnold, Wyoming's Josh Allen, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph. Here's what they've shown thus far and what I'm looking for in 2018 that will allow these QB prospects to maximize their draft stock.

Sam Darnold, USC

Redshirt sophomore (10 starts)

What I've seen so far

1. He slings the ball. Even with a long release that could be tweaked by pro coaches, Darnold (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) gets the ball out with speed and he's accurate in the USC system. He has the necessary arm strength to drive the ball into tight windows and the ability to anticipate throwing lanes. Darnold sliced up opposing defenses in the short-to-intermediate passing game with throws like the one below versus Cal. Off the sprint action, Darnold delivers a great ball into the boundary. That's exactly what coaches want to see.

#USC tape -- Another good ball from QB Sam Darnold. Sprint-out. Hit the deep corner route. pic.twitter.com/YyUIaqis8k — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) May 16, 2017