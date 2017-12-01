Ranking best NFL fits for Baker Mayfield

Insider

With 42 total touchdowns and more than 4,000 yards passing this season, Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield heads into championship Saturday as the Heisman Trophy favorite. And with a win over TCU in the Big 12 title game, Mayfield and the Sooners can punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff.

But as we start to look ahead to the 2018 NFL draft process, where does Mayfield fit in the pro game? With a playmaking skill set, an accurate arm and the quick release to make tight window throws, I've already dug into the tape and projected Mayfield as an early Day 2 pick.

So which NFL teams are a fit for Mayfield based on need, system and personnel? Here are five teams that should take a look at Mayfield in April -- in order.