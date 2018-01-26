Insider

Louis Riddick and Todd McShay break down how Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen looked on the second day of practice prior to the Senior Bowl. (2:13)

Practices are over at the 2018 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, which means most of the NFL scouts, coaches and front-office executives in attendance have departed to begin prep for the combine in late February. Senior Bowl (Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network) practices are the best place to evaluate the top upperclassmen prospects in the country, and several under-the-radar prospects helped themselves this week.

Our team of NFL draft experts -- Todd McShay, Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Bowen, Steve Muench and Jeff Legwold -- help break down the performances of each quarterback, evaluate the prospects who rose up draft boards, and answer questions on Baker Mayfield vs. Josh Allen and more. Let's start with quarterbacks:

Day 2 recap | Day 1 recap | Names to keep on fantasy radar | 40 Senior Bowl prospects to know

Question No. 1: You're an NFL GM with a top-10 pick, and Mayfield and Allen are both on the board. Who are you taking and why?

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN NFL draft expert: Allen. We know he has the big arm, but he got better every day in Mobile. Allen was overthrowing on Tuesday, trying to showcase his arm while alternating reps with Mayfield & Co. That's when you could send his timing was off with receivers he had just met. But he made dramatic progress throughout the week and was much better by Thursday. His ceiling is so high -- he could make throws down there that no one else could make. People always ask me about comps -- well, how about Matthew Stafford? He completed 57.1 percent of his passes in 39 games at Georgia. Stafford has been better in the NFL, and I think Allen will improve in the pros, too.