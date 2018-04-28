Insider

Iowa center James Daniels can't hide his emotions when he finds out the Bears are picking him. (1:00)

Day 2 of the NFL draft is always fun. That's where teams get value. There are going to be Pro Bowlers -- maybe not in 2018 -- who were taken in the second and third rounds of this year's draft. They might not be skill-position players, but they're going to be solid.

There were a few picks I really liked on Day 2, and a few that I thought were reaches based on my Big Board. Trades make up part of that, too. Here are the teams that "won" the second and third rounds, plus the teams that have some questions to answer:

Winners