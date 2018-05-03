McShay's way-too-early 2019 NFL Mock Draft

Let's start by emphasizing the first part of the headline above: way-too-early. There's a reason we use that terminology for this piece. I have not studied tape on most of these players, so Mitch Leidners do happen.
A few more important notes before we launch into my 2019 way-too-early mock draft:
Most of my evaluations below came from what I've been able to see watching players in person or on TV. I start watching tape next week, so we still have a ton of work to do on everyone in the 2019 class.
Last year, 12 players who were featured in my way-too-early mock draft ended up going in the 2018 first round. As we saw with Maurice Hurst, injuries or medical issues are impossible to predict and can affect draft stock.
I didn't decide on the draft order. It was generated by Football Outsiders, using its early projected records for the 2018 season.
Underclassmen are noted with an asterisk.
1. Buffalo Bills
Ed Oliver, DT, Houston*
A force on the inside, Oliver (listed at 6-foot-3, 290 pounds) is immensely talented. He has a ridiculous 38.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in his first two seasons.