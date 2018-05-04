Biggest holes remaining for all 32 NFL teams

Insider

Some NFL teams draft for need, and some draft strictly with an eye on talent. Either way, most teams still have weaknesses on their rosters after the draft. Below, Football Outsiders looks at the biggest hole on each NFL roster now that the draft is over. Many of the advanced stats referenced below are explained here.

AFC East

By Rivers McCown

Biggest hole: Wide receiver

We'll go into this with the idea that first-round draft pick Josh Allen is a stab at solving the quarterback problem, despite what our analytics have said. Let's move on to other issues. Buffalo's highest-regarded receiver, Kelvin Benjamin, spent last season dealing with a torn meniscus and caught 16 balls in six starts. The only other returning wideout in the top four in targets for Buffalo last season is Zay Jones, who had the worst catch rate in the NFL and was involved in a bizarre nude vandalism incident this offseason. By trading up for Allen and Tremaine Edmunds, the Bills ran themselves out of picks they could use to fix the wideout position. They were only able to throw late-round stabs at Ray-Ray McCloud and Austin Proehl. The good news is Allen has a track record of overcoming a bad supporting cast at Wyom-- oh, wait.