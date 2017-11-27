Projected 2018 NFL draft order: Browns inch closer to top pick

Browns QB DeShone Kizer says that it's not about his development anymore and isn't looking for small in-game victories, he wants to finish the season strong for all the other guys on the field with at least one victory. (0:46)

The Browns haven't completely locked down the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, but they are tightening their grip. Following Sunday's games in which both the Browns and the 49ers lost, Cleveland has a 79 percent chance to earn the right to pick first next year.

Editor's Picks Browns now hope Josh Gordon can help avoid 0-16 record After falling to 0-11 with a loss to the Bengals, the Browns now hope a guy who hasn't played in nearly three years can help avoid a winless season.

Jimmy Garoppolo's cameo in 49ers' latest loss opens door for him to take over Garoppolo made his 49ers debut with 1:07 left after C.J. Beathard was hurt, and he completed two passes for 18 yards and a TD. So when does he start? 1 Related

Each week, the Football Power Index (FPI) projects the order of next year's draft by simulating the remainder of the season 10,000 times. Game probabilities are based largely on the model's ratings for individual teams in addition to game location. FPI takes some time to run, but on Sundays we can produce a live projection that includes that day's results but does not incorporate changes to FPI ratings based on that day's performances.

In some cases, the projected draft order will not match the current draft order. That's because FPI is considering the probability of outcomes that haven't yet occurred and, crucially, projecting strength of schedule at the end of the season, since that is a tiebreaker for draft order.

That is why the Colts are projected to have a better pick than the Giants -- even though the Giants have a worse record at the moment, FPI believes the Colts will have fewer wins at the end of the season.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

On Sunday, much of the status quo remained with most of the worst teams in the league losing again. The Bucs, fresh off a loss to the Falcons, slid into the top 10.