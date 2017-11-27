Projected 2018 NFL draft order: Browns inch closer to top pick

The Browns haven't completely locked down the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, but they are tightening their grip. Following Sunday's games in which both the Browns and the 49ers lost, Cleveland has a 79 percent chance to earn the right to pick first next year.
Each week, the Football Power Index (FPI) projects the order of next year's draft by simulating the remainder of the season 10,000 times. Game probabilities are based largely on the model's ratings for individual teams in addition to game location. FPI takes some time to run, but on Sundays we can produce a live projection that includes that day's results but does not incorporate changes to FPI ratings based on that day's performances.
In some cases, the projected draft order will not match the current draft order. That's because FPI is considering the probability of outcomes that haven't yet occurred and, crucially, projecting strength of schedule at the end of the season, since that is a tiebreaker for draft order.
That is why the Colts are projected to have a better pick than the Giants -- even though the Giants have a worse record at the moment, FPI believes the Colts will have fewer wins at the end of the season.
On Sunday, much of the status quo remained with most of the worst teams in the league losing again. The Bucs, fresh off a loss to the Falcons, slid into the top 10.
Below is FPI's projected order for the 2018 draft, based on each team's average draft position in the simulations. While each team's current record is listed below, remember that the order is based on the record the model believes the teams will have after 16 games:
Cleveland Browns (0-11)
San Francisco 49ers (1-10)
Indianapolis Colts (3-8)
New York Giants (2-9)
Denver Broncos (3-8)
New York Jets (4-7)
Chicago Bears (3-8)
Miami Dolphins (4-7)
Arizona Cardinals (5-6)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7)