In his first game in nearly three years, Josh Gordon catches four passes for 85 yards, but Philip Rivers leads the Chargers with 344 yards through the air in a 19-10 victory. (1:06)

While the Browns moved closer to securing the top overall pick in next year's draft on Sunday, the competition for the No. 2 pick is heating up. Though the 49ers still have the second-best average projected draft position, the gap between them and the next-closest team -- the Giants -- has tightened following San Francisco's victory over the Bears on Sunday.

Here's how the race for the No. 1 overall pick shifted in real time today. pic.twitter.com/FWHPSzqsiM — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) December 4, 2017

Each week, the Football Power Index (FPI) projects the order of next year's draft by simulating the remainder of the season 10,000 times. Game probabilities are based largely on the model's ratings for individual teams in addition to game location. FPI takes some time to run, but on Sundays we can produce a live projection that includes that day's results but does not incorporate changes to FPI ratings based on that day's performances. These projections are through Sunday's afternoon games.

In some cases, the projected draft order will not match the current draft order. That's because FPI is considering the probability of outcomes that haven't yet occurred and, crucially, projecting strength of schedule at the end of the season, since that is a tiebreaker for draft order.

Elsewhere Sunday there was a fair amount of movement among teams expected to be at the top of the draft order. The Jets, who were the FPI preseason favorite to earn the No. 1 overall pick, picked up their fifth win of the season and as a result moved down to the No. 7 spot in our projected draft order. The Bears, as a result of losing a game the model expected them to win 69 percent of the time, moved up to the No. 5 spot in our projections. And the Dolphins moved out of the top 10 after routing the Broncos.

This projection also gives the Browns two top-10 picks because Cleveland owns Houston's first-round pick in next year's draft as a result of the trade that yielded the Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.