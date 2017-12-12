Wisconsin linebacker Jack Cichy has decided not to apply for a sixth year of eligibility and instead will enter the NFL draft.

Cichy, a Butkus Award semifinalist in 2016, sustained a torn ACL in his knee during preseason practice. He had redshirted in 2014 and missed the second half of the 2016 season with a torn pectoral muscle, so a sixth year from the NCAA was possible but not guaranteed.

"I'm going to take my shot and see what happens," Cichy wrote in a story for The Players' Tribune on his decision and his Wisconsin career.

He appeared in 24 games for Wisconsin, starting 11 and recording 120 tackles, including 15 for loss and 6 sacks, to go with 2 forced fumbles and 6 pass breakups. Cichy earned 2015 Holiday Bowl MVP honors after recording three sacks in Wisconsin's victory over USC.

"Whatever comes next for me, I mainly just want to make Wisconsin proud," Cichy wrote. "I want to be the next guy people point to as someone who came to Madison as an unknown, worked his tail off and then became a mainstay in the NFL. I want to be like Jim Leonhard and J.J. [Watt] and so many other guys who came here with a far-fetched dream and then ... achieved greatness. I want to uphold that legacy."