Projected 2018 NFL draft order: Two top-five picks for the Browns?

What if the Browns end up with two picks in the top five of the 2018 NFL draft?

That is becoming an increasingly realistic possibility after the Texans lost again -- this time in a blowout at the hands of the Jaguars. At the moment the Texans' pick is projected to have the fifth-best average position, though that average spot is actually 6.3. There is a 41 percent chance it will land in the top five. The Browns already were virtually assured the No. 1 overall pick even before they lost to the Ravens on Sunday.

Each week, the Football Power Index (FPI) projects the order of next year's draft by simulating the remainder of the season 10,000 times. Game probabilities are based largely on the model's ratings for individual teams in addition to game location. FPI takes some time to run, but on Sundays we can produce a live projection that includes that day's results but does not incorporate changes to FPI ratings based on that day's performances. These projections are through Sunday's 4 p.m. ET games.

The Browns have almost clinched the No. 1 overall pick, but their second first-round pick -- acquired in a trade with the Texans earlier this year -- could also be in the top five. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

In some cases, the projected draft order will not match the current draft order. That's because FPI is considering the probability of outcomes that haven't yet occurred and, crucially, projecting strength of schedule at the end of the season, since that is a tiebreaker for draft order.

Beyond the Browns, the Colts slid ahead of the Giants for the No. 2 pick. Though Indianapolis has a better record than New York at the moment, FPI's projections (barely) give the Colts a better average draft position than the Giants. That's because the Colts are by far the worst team in football going forward and because the Giants have a slightly easier schedule remaining.