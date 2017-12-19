Max Bortenschlager passes the ball to D.J. Moore, who breaks two tackles and breaks away for a 52-yard score against Northwestern. (0:37)

Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore is skipping his senior season to enter the 2018 NFL draft.

Moore made the announcement Tuesday morning on Twitter, thanking his Maryland coaches and teammates, as well as his family. ESPN's Mel Kiper rates Moore as the No. 2 draft-eligible receiver for 2018, behind Alabama's Calvin Ridley.

Huge Thank You To @TerpsFootball & Everyone Who Has Supported Me On My Journey💫#GoTerps pic.twitter.com/Bu55sCdZBz — Moore II (@Djmoore1_) December 19, 2017

Moore earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and was named the league's Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year after recording 1,033 yards and eight touchdowns on 80 receptions. He led the Big Ten in both yards and receptions and finishes his Maryland career with 146 catches for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns.

"DJ has been a leader for this program since the day I arrived and he's someone that holds himself and his teammates accountable," Maryland coach D.J. Durkin said in a prepared statement. "DJ has tremendous talent and work ethic and I know he'll succeed at the next level. We'll miss him as a member of our team, but could not be more proud to have him represent us in the NFL."