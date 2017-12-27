Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield is sick now, but is in a good place and will be ready to challenge Georgia. (0:36)

Riley says Mayfield 'will be fine' for Rose Bowl (0:36)

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield was sick and did not accompany the team on its visit to Disneyland's California Adventure Park on Wednesday. But coach Lincoln Riley said he wasn't worried about his Heisman Trophy winner's absence.

"He'll be ready to play," Riley said.

The No. 2-ranked Sooners arrived in southern California on Tuesday and worked out Wednesday morning in advance of Monday's game against No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual. Mayfield was shown participating in the workout in a photo tweeted by the Sooners' official account.

Both teams visited the theme park Wednesday as part of the festivities in advance of the game and are set to resume practice Thursday.